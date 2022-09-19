UDR (NYSE:UDR) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UDR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

UDR Trading Down 0.5 %

UDR opened at $44.64 on Monday. UDR has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About UDR

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UDR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after buying an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,564,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,291 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

