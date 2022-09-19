UDR (NYSE:UDR) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UDR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.
UDR Trading Down 0.5 %
UDR opened at $44.64 on Monday. UDR has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
