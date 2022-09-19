Michael Celano Purchases 31,746 Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) CFO Michael Celano purchased 31,746 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of LRMR opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $13.78.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. Equities research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 188,764 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.
Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.
