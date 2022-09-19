Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Lowered to $34.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

VNO stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

