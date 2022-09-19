ION (ION) Trading 22% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ION (ION) traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $203,861.64 and $30.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00090225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00083374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00021287 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007718 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,796,985 coins and its circulating supply is 13,896,985 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ION Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

