BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.7% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $46.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

