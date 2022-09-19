Piscataqua Savings Bank Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock opened at $414.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $418.99 and a 200 day moving average of $432.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

