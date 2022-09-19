Piscataqua Savings Bank Acquires 2,788 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 464.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after acquiring an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after acquiring an additional 673,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after acquiring an additional 221,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,907,000 after acquiring an additional 155,201 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $169.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

