Piscataqua Savings Bank Reduces Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $85.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.