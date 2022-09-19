Solitude Financial Services Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in American Express were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $153.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

