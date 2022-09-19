Solitude Financial Services Purchases 1,350 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of T opened at $16.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

