Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $504.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $529.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

