American National Bank Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

American National Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 206.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 21.4 %

NYSE FDX opened at $161.02 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $266.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

