Peterson Wealth Services Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peterson Wealth Services cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.4% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $504.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.69.
Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.