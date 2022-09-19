Peterson Wealth Services Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peterson Wealth Services cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.4% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $504.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.69.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

