American National Bank Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.0% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $504.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $529.88 and a 200 day moving average of $520.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.