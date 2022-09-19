FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Barclays

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.05% from the stock’s previous close.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

FDX stock opened at $161.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

