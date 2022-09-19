American National Bank Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American National Bank purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 570 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after buying an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $153.08 on Monday. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

