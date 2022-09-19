American National Bank Sells 11,335 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

American National Bank reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.7% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in AbbVie by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 107,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $144.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

