American National Bank Makes New $44,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $162.33 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.26 and a 200 day moving average of $170.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

