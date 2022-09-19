Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth $80,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

JGGCR opened at $0.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

