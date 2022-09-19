Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Increases By 26.3%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EVG opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVG. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $808,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

