Short Interest in GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Rises By 26.2%

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,900 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 395,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,989.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded GMO Payment Gateway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance
GMYTF stock opened at 73.86 on Monday. GMO Payment Gateway has a 1 year low of 64.10 and a 1 year high of 125.00.
GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile
GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.
