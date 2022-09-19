Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Down 20.6% in August

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 870,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

ECVT stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,085.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,000,030 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680,250.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,085.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

