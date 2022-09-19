Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 91,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,818 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,566,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after buying an additional 212,244 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $12,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance

Insight Select Income Fund stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.02.

Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

