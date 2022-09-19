Short Interest in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Decreases By 20.5%

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $74.28 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.