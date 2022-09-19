High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Down 20.6% in August

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 243,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the first quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in High Tide by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of High Tide by 5.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 149.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,882 shares during the period. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

High Tide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

