Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 69.4% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 261,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth $308,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 83.9% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 73,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V.F. Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.44.

V.F. stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $78.91.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

