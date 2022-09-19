PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $18.53 million and $922,116.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ launched on September 21st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

