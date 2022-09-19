CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $75,114.91 and $3.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 82.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00115717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005324 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.73 or 0.00893022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,088,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

