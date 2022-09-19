Landbox (LAND) Price Hits $0.0016

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $122,220.98 and $102.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00115717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005324 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.73 or 0.00893022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Landbox launched on June 15th, 2021. Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Landshare aims to bring real estate to the Binance Smart Chain. Featuring asset-based stablecoin vaults, a utility token, house flipping pools, and a governance protocol, Landshare offers a full-fledged DeFi platform based on US real estate assets. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

