WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0866 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $64.42 million and approximately $713,368.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001033 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000387 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is www.whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

