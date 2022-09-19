FYDcoin Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $758,719.67 and $8,116.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00115717 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005324 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005324 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,782.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
FYDcoin Coin Profile
FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 626,402,392 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
FYDcoin Coin Trading
