Omni Price Reaches $1.90 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00010116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00024624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00272941 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001033 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002536 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00031693 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.27 or 0.02956370 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,372 coins and its circulating supply is 563,056 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OMNIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.