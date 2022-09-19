PolkaFoundry (PKF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.95 Million

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $424,326.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain.It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays.The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate).”

