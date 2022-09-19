Blocknet Market Capitalization Tops $1.96 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $631.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00276901 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00132669 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00044407 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001542 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 9,059,688 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockasset is an athlete-verified NFT platform and ecosystem, connecting fans to their favourite athletes. Harnessing the power of exclusive athlete content, real-world NFT utility and community governance, Blockasset is creating a go-to platform for athletes and sports fans alike. BLOCK token holders will govern the ecosystem. BLOCK holders will be able to submit and vote on proposals for project improvements, as well as propose and vote on athlete content and NFT signings. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

