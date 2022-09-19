Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 147 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,860,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $526.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $537.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

