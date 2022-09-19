Minot Wealth Management LLC Takes $766,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

