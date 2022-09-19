Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Franchise Group worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

FRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

FRG stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

