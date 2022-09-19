Minot Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

NYSE ADM opened at $84.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.