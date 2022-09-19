Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.2% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $191.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

