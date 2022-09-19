Caliber Wealth Management LLC Takes $658,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Shares of NTR opened at $86.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

