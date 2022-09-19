Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $64.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.