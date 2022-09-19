Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $221.25 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.40 and its 200 day moving average is $228.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

