Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,987 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,987 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Datadog by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,146 shares of company stock worth $9,781,136. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $89.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.47. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9,134.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Datadog to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

