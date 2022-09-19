Caliber Wealth Management LLC Invests $523,000 in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Traeger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COOK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Traeger by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Traeger by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Traeger by 134.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Traeger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $23.54.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $200.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

COOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $29,184.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,916,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,966,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $107,705.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 788,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,814.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,184.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,916,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,966,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

