Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 818 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $117.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.63. The firm has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

