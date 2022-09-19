Cooper Financial Group Buys 1,146 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.08% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERTH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,236,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ERTH opened at $55.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $73.57.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.