Cooper Financial Group Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.52 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

