Cooper Financial Group Raises Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Kroger were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

