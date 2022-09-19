Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Corteva were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 24.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 25.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Corteva Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

