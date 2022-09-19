Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Corteva were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Corteva by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Corteva by 3.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

